TC Energy (TRP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Merrill Lynch gave TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Christine Cho, CFA maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.31.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.81, implying a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TC Energy’s market cap is currently $36B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.74.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.