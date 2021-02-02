TC Energy (TRP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CIBC and Stifel Nicolaus gave TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Andrew Kuske reiterated a Buy rating on TC Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Northland Power.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.52, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TC Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion and net profit of $943 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.13 billion and had a net profit of $780 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 298 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.