TC Energy (TRP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Merrill Lynch gave TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tudor Pickering. Analyst Matthew Taylor, CA, CFA reiterated a Buy rating on TC Energy today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.30.

CFA has an average return of 8.4% when recommending TC Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3064 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $50.20 average price target, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.92 and a one-year low of $32.37. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 2.41M.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.