TC Energy (TRP) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 27, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy (TRP), with a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.81, close to its 52-week high of $53.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 76.2% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, TransAlta, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $53.63 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.95 and a one-year low of $35.19. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 1.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate.