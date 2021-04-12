Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.44.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 51.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Taysha Gene Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.75, which is an 83.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. It is advancing a deep and sustainable product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, with exclusive options to acquire four additional development programs. Its product candidates include TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103, and TSHA-104.