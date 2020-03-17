Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Taylor Morrison (TMHC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35, close to its 52-week low of $9.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

Taylor Morrison has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67.

The company has a one-year high of $28.47 and a one-year low of $9.13. Currently, Taylor Morrison has an average volume of 2.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMHC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Joseph Terracciano, the CAO of TMHC sold 3,259 shares for a total of $86,289.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.