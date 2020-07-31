Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Taylor Morrison (TMHC) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Taylor Morrison has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.86, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.47 and a one-year low of $6.39. Currently, Taylor Morrison has an average volume of 1.95M.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions. The Central segment consists of Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Houston. The West segment covers Bay Area, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Southern California. The Financial Services segment provides a number of finance-related services through mortgage lending operations. The company was founded on November 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.