Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Taylor Morrison (TMHC), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $23.80 average price target.

Taylor Morrison’s market cap is currently $2.84B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions. The Central segment consists of Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Houston. The West segment covers Bay Area, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Southern California. The Financial Services segment provides a number of finance-related services through mortgage lending operations. The company was founded on November 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.