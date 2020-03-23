Taseko Mines (TGB) Receives a Hold from National Bank

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Taseko Mines (TGB) today and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 50.7% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Pan American Silver, and SEMAFO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taseko Mines is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.38.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.93 million.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.