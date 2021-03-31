Taseko Mines (TGB) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Rene Cartier maintained a Buy rating on Taseko Mines (TGB) today and set a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.68.

Cartier has an average return of 40.6% when recommending Taseko Mines.

According to TipRanks.com, Cartier is ranked #654 out of 7413 analysts.

Taseko Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.01.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.4 million and net profit of $5.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGB in relation to earlier this year.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.