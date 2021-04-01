Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company’s lead candidate TP-03, is a novel drug that targets the Demodex mite nervous system to kill the mites.