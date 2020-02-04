Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries with a $110.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.42 and a one-year low of $72.97. Currently, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has an average volume of 74.14K.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.