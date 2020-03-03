Target (TGT) Receives a Hold from Guggenheim

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Target (TGT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Target has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.25.

Based on Target’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.67 billion and net profit of $714 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.98 billion and had a net profit of $799 million.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

