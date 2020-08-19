Target (TGT) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock assigned a Buy rating to Target (TGT) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $154.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.8% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.78, a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

Target’s market cap is currently $68.45B and has a P/E ratio of 25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Roxanne Austin, a Director at TGT sold 17,415 shares for a total of $2,109,974.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

