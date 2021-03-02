Target (TGT) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $219.25, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Target’s market cap is currently $93.19B and has a P/E ratio of 24.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.90.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

