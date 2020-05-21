Target (TGT) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Sprouts Farmers.

Target has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00, a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Target’s market cap is currently $59.79B and has a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

