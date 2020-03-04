Target (TGT) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Hold rating on Target (TGT) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Lasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Target has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.33, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $130.24 and a one-year low of $70.03. Currently, Target has an average volume of 4.93M.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

