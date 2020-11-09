Target Hospitality (TH) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Target Hospitality (TH) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target Hospitality is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.83, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.77 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Target Hospitality has an average volume of 208.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.