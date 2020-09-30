Target Hospitality (TH) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Target Hospitality (TH) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Stericycle.

Target Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.