Targa Resources (TRGP) Receives a New Rating from SMBC Nikko

In a report released yesterday, SMBC Nikko from SMBC Nikko initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Targa Resources (TRGP) and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Targa Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.80, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on November 30, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Targa Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion and net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $47.3 million.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities; and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value added services such as storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

