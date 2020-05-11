Targa Resources (TRGP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Targa Resources (TRGP), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Targa Resources with a $22.30 average price target, representing a 63.3% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.47 and a one-year low of $3.67. Currently, Targa Resources has an average volume of 6.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRGP in relation to earlier this year.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities; and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value added services such as storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.