Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Brian Anderson- November 6, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 63.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Silk Road Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.33.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and GAAP net loss of $27.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

