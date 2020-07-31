Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Travis Steed reiterated a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.28, close to its 52-week high of $108.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Steed is ranked #548 out of 6832 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.09, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $108.62 and a one-year low of $43.69. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.