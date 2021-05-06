Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.83, which is a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tandem Diabetes Care’s market cap is currently $5.56B and has a P/E ratio of -162.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TNDM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, David B. Berger, the EVP, Chief Business of TNDM sold 8,646 shares for a total of $780,042.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.