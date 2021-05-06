Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.67, which is a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $168 million and net profit of $17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $2.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TNDM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, David B. Berger, the EVP, Chief Business of TNDM sold 8,646 shares for a total of $780,042.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.