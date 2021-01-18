Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and National Bank gave Tamarack Valley Energy (Other OTC: TNEYF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.1% and a 35.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, Vermilion Energy, and Bonterra Energy.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.45, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 29.64K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNEYF in relation to earlier this year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.