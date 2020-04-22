Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) today and set a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, PrairieSky Royalty, and Birchcliff Energy.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.34.

The company has a one-year high of $2.13 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 7,964.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.