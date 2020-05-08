Talos Energy (TALO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Roth Capital gave Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -36.9% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talos Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.35 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Talos Energy has an average volume of 607.5K.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.