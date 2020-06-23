Talos Energy (TALO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and KeyBanc gave Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -32.8% and a 18.1% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Talos Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Talos Energy’s market cap is currently $660.6M and has a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.