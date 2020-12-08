Talos Energy (TALO) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy (TALO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 43.2% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Talos Energy with a $14.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Talos Energy’s market cap is currently $735.4M and has a P/E ratio of -52.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.