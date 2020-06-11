Talos Energy (TALO) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy (TALO) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 31.9% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Concho Resources.

Talos Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Talos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $188 million and net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a GAAP net loss of $110 million.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.