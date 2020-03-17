Talend SA (TLND) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Talend SA (TLND) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.24, close to its 52-week low of $23.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Talend SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.25, implying a 90.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Talend SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services.

Read More on TLND: