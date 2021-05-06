Talend SA (TLND) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Talend SA (TLND). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.45, close to its 52-week high of $65.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Talend SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33.

Talend SA’s market cap is currently $2.09B and has a P/E ratio of -25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -40.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLND in relation to earlier this year.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services. The company was founded by Bertrand Diard and Fabrice Bonan on September 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Surenes, France.