Talend SA (TLND) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on December 19, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Talend SA (TLND), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talend SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a one-year high of $53.09 and a one-year low of $31.14. Currently, Talend SA has an average volume of 241.4K.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services.