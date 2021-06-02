Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS) Receives a New Rating from Leerink Partners

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS) received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Leerink Swann yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.80, close to its 52-week high of $17.65.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.25, representing a 76.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TALS in relation to earlier this year.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company. It is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe autoimmune and immune-mediated disorders.