TAL Education Group (TAL) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group (TAL) on April 14 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4092 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TAL Education Group with a $60.68 average price target.

TAL Education Group’s market cap is currently $30.89B and has a P/E ratio of 302.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.59.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

