TAL Education Group (TAL) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Aaron Ju maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group (TAL) on September 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.11, close to its 52-week high of $83.68.

Ju has an average return of 53.4% when recommending TAL Education Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #798 out of 7014 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TAL Education Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.33, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, CLSA also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.68 and a one-year low of $36.12. Currently, TAL Education Group has an average volume of 2.54M.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.