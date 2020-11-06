Take-Two (TTWO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two (TTWO), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $165.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 80.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Take-Two with a $197.18 average price target, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Take-Two’s market cap is currently $19.29B and has a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.