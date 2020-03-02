Take-Two (TTWO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Drew Crum maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two (TTWO) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Crum is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 67.0% success rate. Crum covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Harley-Davidson, and Brunswick.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.47, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Take-Two’s market cap is currently $12.19B and has a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.