Take-Two (TTWO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Benchmark Co. gave Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Take-Two today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Take-Two has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.17, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Take-Two’s market cap is currently $15.37B and has a P/E ratio of 38.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.