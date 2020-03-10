Take-Two (TTWO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and Morgan Stanley gave Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Take-Two with a $135.47 average price target, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $135.70 and a one-year low of $87.97. Currently, Take-Two has an average volume of 1.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.