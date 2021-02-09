Take-Two (TTWO) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Take-Two (TTWO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.34, close to its 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.57, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on January 28, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Take-Two’s market cap is currently $24.56B and has a P/E ratio of 50.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

