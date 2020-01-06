Take-Two (TTWO) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on January 2, Andrew Marok from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Take-Two (TTWO), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.12.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Take-Two with a $134.57 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $135.70 and a one-year low of $84.41. Currently, Take-Two has an average volume of 1.15M.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

