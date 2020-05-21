Take-Two (TTWO) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two (TTWO), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.80, close to its 52-week high of $149.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.21, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Based on Take-Two’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $930 million and net profit of $164 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a net profit of $180 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.