Taiwan Semi (TSM) Receives a Sell from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Sell rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM) on August 24 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.17, close to its 52-week high of $84.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taiwan Semi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.00.

Taiwan Semi’s market cap is currently $426.1B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.