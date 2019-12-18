Taiwan Semi (TSM) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Buy rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.23, close to its 52-week high of $59.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taiwan Semi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.00, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $59.71 and a one-year low of $34.21. Currently, Taiwan Semi has an average volume of 7.08M.

