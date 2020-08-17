Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Taiwan Liposome Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.47.

The company has a one-year high of $12.65 and a one-year low of $2.48. Currently, Taiwan Liposome Company has an average volume of 230.7K.

Taiwan Liposome Co., Ltd. engages in the authorized cooperative development of special medicine as well as new formulation and prescription drugs. The firm offers pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology related drugs based on lipid drug delivery system. It also provides royalties and biotechnology services. The company was founded by Chi Lung Hung on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.