Tailored Brands (TLRD) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Tailored Brands (TLRD) on January 17 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Tailored Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Tailored Brands’ market cap is currently $216.4M and has a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.36.

Tailored Brands, Inc. engages in the retail of men’s suits and the provision of tuxedo rental in the United States and Canada. It offers a selection of suits, sport coats, furnishings and accessories. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.