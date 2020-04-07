Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, representing a 76.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Tactile Systems Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.06 million and net profit of $4.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.45 million and had a net profit of $2.36 million.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

