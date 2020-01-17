Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on January 13, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Strata Skin Sciences, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.00.

Tactile Systems Technology’s market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of 137.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCMD in relation to earlier this year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. The company was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.